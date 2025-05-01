Will long COVID and the many other C-19 vaccine-associated diseases ultimately settle the outcome of the pandemic—thereby averting the wave of hyperacute mortality I predicted? Or not?
Due to the large-scale dysregulation of adaptive immunity caused by Covid-19 (C-19) vaccination, a substantial proportion of highly C-19 vaccinated populations is experiencing recurrent or prolonged infections with circulating SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variants. These individuals currently serve as reservoirs for sustained intra-host viral adaptation and chronic infection with circulating immune escape variants. Highly C-19 populations thereby form a unique niche characterized by a steadily increasing immune selection pressure, driving accelerated viral evolution.
Multiple adaptive immune mechanisms—primarily T cell-mediated responses—continue to limit viral replication and thereby diminish viral shedding. However, unlike viruses that naturally establish chronic infections (e.g., HCV, HIV), immune escape variants of SC-2 still depend on extracellular transmission rather than cell-to-cell spread to ensure their propagation and survival. At present, the morbidity associated with long COVID and its related excess mortality in highly C-19 vaccinated regions remain insufficient to significantly disrupt inter-host transmission. However, as transmission becomes increasingly constrained, variants that promote enhanced viral shedding and/or replicate more efficiently in the lower respiratory tract or extrapulmonary tissues are likely to be selected.
Because the inter-host transmissibility of SC-2 remains a central component of viral fitness, immune escape variants emerging in immunocompromised hosts will increasingly need to evade the already suboptimal immune environment they’re encountering and/ or achieve higher replication rates in diverse organ systems. This evolutionary trajectory will inherently entail a higher level of virulence in newly emerging viral lineages. A highly infectious variant capable of bypassing not only cell-mediated innate immunity—precisely due to its rapid infection dynamics—but also fully escaping adaptive immune responses would ultimately result in a hyperacute clinical presentation, representing a fundamental shift in disease manifestation and an abrupt change in the evolutionary trajectory of the pandemic. Such a course will likely result in the elimination of individuals who have lost all their immunological defenses against this virus, thereby bringing the pandemic to a terminal phase.
Not. The vaccine Geert touts as “driving accelerated viral evolution” did nothing of the kind. Because it was not a vaccine, by definition (did not provide “immunity”, so it was changed to providing “protection”) and gave no safety against the coronavirus (two weeks maximum.) In fact, most here know that people who were vaccinated got COVID more often, more frequently and also died of it at a higher rate (it advanced co-morbidities.) The canard that the jab “kept you out of the hospital” was BS. COVID “vaccines” did not promote any extended immune response – thereby – nor the emergence of new variants. The waves of continued illness are not COVID… they are myocarditis, blood clots, Cancers, strokes etc. Why is this? We are gaining insights into how the spike protein disrupts innate immunity, including deactivating toll-like receptors 3, 7, and 8, and suppressing genes critical for cancer detection, among other mechanisms. The COVID inoculation suppresses immune system response. So… as these, so-called, COVID vaccines did not defend against the virus – they also did not force the virus to “evade becoming a more virulent mutation”. Didn’t happen, Geert. Instead the virus became milder through its natural course. Herd immunity transpired even with compromised immune systems. The alpha variant was gone – almost totally before vaccine rollout and the beta variant was regarded as the most deadly possibly because of immune system suppression by the vaccines. It’s also gone – you may occasionally hear of friends testing positive (likley the multi-jabbed) but it is rare and naturally milder. On May 5th, 2023 Geert Vanden Bossche stated “I predict a COVID re-emergence soon in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.“
I'm currently getting over Whooping Cough (Pertussis), which I got from my son. All I see is there's lots of illness and more people dying than I recall in earlier years. Though as this catastrophe progresses, now in year 5, I think the collective memory of what is normal is fading. As more young people get cancer, are we forgetting that that didn't happen before? Although I hope GVB projection doesn't occur for what it means, I do hope nature rebalances this problem to allow the world to return to a state of harmony (if we ever had that).
In rescuing a swarm of bees yesterday, I couldn't get them all. Some stayed in the tree and never made it into the box and the new home. Some landed on the ladder and were stepped on. Some were squashed (accidently) when I closed the box lid and couldn't get them in or out. The hive is now safely in a hive in my backyard re-establishing their home, growing, seeking out flowers, and flourishing.