geert’s Substack

geert’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
May 5

I worked as a registered nurse for years, eventually became a family nurse practitioner. I administered my share of chemotherapy and vaccination over the years to all age groups. After 74 yrs, I continue to witness the failure of the majority of drugs, for the most minor disease (flu, shingles, covid) as well as the serious failure of most chemotherapy. There continues to be NO cures, no effective treatment for ALS, MS, Parkinson’s, the common cold, tinnitus, vertigo, most cancers, all the current heart ailments, post the Covid vaxxes, and on and on. It is safe to say, my confidence in medicine is negligible despite participating in it for forty years. And I would never consent to any vaccine today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nathan's avatar
Nathan
May 5

They could develop the most amazing and safe vaccine ever, and I would not take it EVER.

After the last 5 years, I would rather take my chances with any virus than put something in my body made by the poisoners and criminals at Pfizer, Moderna AZ etc

I feel the same about most other drugs too, statins, chemo etc, I will simply not consent to any of them as I have no trust in the products and no desire to aid and abet monstrously criminal organisations (And regulators)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 geert vanden bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture