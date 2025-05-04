I am responding here to the request from several followers to comment on the NIH's new initiative called 'Generation Gold Standard' (https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-nih-announces-generation-gold-standard.html). For two decades, there has been a lot of talk about universal vaccines, while in reality, this concept is a contradiction in terms. Our current vaccines are almost all based on inducing strong adaptive, antigen-specific immunity and therefore cannot possibly acquire universal efficacy. Even when combining different antigens in the hope of addressing the variability of certain viruses, this does not imply universal efficacy. The number of antigens that can be combined is limited, and moreover, immunological competition between the different antigens in different individuals must be taken into account.

Despite countless attempts and millions of dollars spent, no research institution has succeeded in developing a universal vaccine based on stimulating adaptive immunity against specific antigens, whether for influenza, HIV, or any other virus that uses variants to escape the immune system. Yet, vaccinologists apparently refuse to learn that the fight against immune escape through adaptive immunity is futile, and our only, albeit legitimate, hope lies in stimulating cell-mediated innate immunity.



For the past ten years, I have focused on this innovative concept to develop true universal vaccines. Attempts to collaborate with the vaccine industry always ended in failure because universal vaccines based on stimulating innate immunity are obviously commercially unattractive and also contradict the basic principles of a vaccine, which, by definition, must be antigen-specific and induce immunological memory. The idea that repeated exposure to infectious agents could lead to epigenetic reprogramming of immune cells and thus induce another form of immunological memory through some sort of 'training effect' is met with deaf ears among vaccinologists. When, in desperation, I reached out to academic institutions for collaboration, there was indeed greater interest, but this was only until my opposition to the COVID-19 vaccination program undermined my credibility with these institutions, and all collaborations were promptly terminated. My stance against the mass vaccination program, combined with relentless criticism of my person and work, has prevented me from making any notable progress with my innovative vaccine concept over the past five years. Hence, I had planned to simply publicize the provisional intellectual property -which has already been filed multiple times- online so that anyone who might be interested could learn about this innovative immunization concept. However, according to many voices, I would be better off dedicating my time and energy to encouraging the new health policy makers at HHS to bring about a true paradigm shift in vaccinology: a shift from stimulating adaptive immunity to activating and training innate (cell-mediated) immunity. Therefore, I briefly introduce the Coimeva universal vaccine platform in the attachment below. Those who may preemptively accuse me of opposing mass vaccination and promoting my own invention for commercial gain, shouldn't even bother making such venomous remarks. First of all, Coimeva has unfortunately not succeeded in filing a patent for its technology. Furthermore, all collaboration has been on hold for several years due to the reasons mentioned above. If this does not silence the slanderous tongues, let it be remembered that I have always stated that my only ambition is to introduce this innovative and promising approach into the increasingly struggling vaccine space, not to enrich myself financially. For quite some time now, I’ve been measuring wealth by different standards.

In summary, my hesitant initiative is simply intended to draw attention to this entirely new approach to immunization—one that aligns much more closely with the logic of any defense against an enemy: namely, that you must first reinforce your frontline defenses before deploying special forces, rather than the other way around.

I’ve no idea what the outcome of this initiative will be. Let’s patiently wait and see whether anyone within the new HHS system has the courage to turn words into action and give this new path a chance.

Att.:

COIMEVA: Entering a new era in vaccines



We are guided by the belief that a better understanding of the mechanisms of evolutionary immune adaptation of pathogenic agents to the host immune system will drive paradigm-shifting innovation in the vaccine field.

Vaccines enabling universal, Natural Killer (NK) cell-mediated protection against multiple infectious or immune-mediated diseases



Summary

COIMEVA (‘COuntering IMmune EVAsion’) is a preclinical-stage biotechnology start-up developing a first-of-its-kind technology that exploits immune mechanisms naturally involved in self-tolerance to target highly conserved, vitally important pathogen-derived antigens (Ags). This approach selectively activates self-restricted NK cells. Coimeva’s vaccines are designed to prevent or treat a broad range of infectious, immune-mediated, and oncologic diseases, while avoiding immune escape. These vaccines hold unprecedented potential to address medical needs for which current preventive or therapeutic options are either unavailable or highly cost-ineffective.



Technology aimed at countering natural infection or immune pathogenesis of disease

Coimeva revolutionizes vaccinology by designing and developing universal vaccines that educate the host immune system to redirect immune targeting from conventional, foreign Ags towards highly conserved, ‘self-mimicking’ Ags. These Ags are expressed on the surface of microbial pathogens or on pathogen-infected, transformed, or immunopathologically altered vertebrate host cells. Although these Ags are non-self and surface-exposed, they are typically ignored or ineffectively recognised by the host immune system.

While evading immune detection, these immunosilent Ags also suppress early immune recognition of conventional pathogen-derived Ags during the initial stages of infection or immune pathogenesis. Compelling evidence suggests that structural and/or functional mimicry between such ‘self-mimicking’ pathogen-associated Ags and components of cell surface-expressed self-proteins or terminal self-glycan patterns —which are respectively involved in antigen presentation and immune modulation—underlies this mechanism of immune subversion. It is reasonable to assume that pathogens have evolved such molecular mimicry as part of their evolutionary adaptation to their natural hosts.

The vaccines are designed to unlock the untapped potential of innate cell-mediated immunity by harnessing MHC-unrestricted NK cells to target a broad and diversified spectrum of pathogen-derived immune subversive motifs. By enabling presentation of adequate antigenic motifs in a highly repetitive pattern on the surface of vertebrate cells, Coimeva vaccines aim at priming a self-centered, NK cell-based immune response which is not directed at the very self-antigen but at pathogen-derived self-mimicking motifs.

Preliminary in vivo data in a natural host-pathogen model suggest that the resulting self-centered immune response has the capacity to prevent infection or abrogate disease caused by a broad range of antigenically distinct pathogens (even including phylogenetically unrelated pathogens!) across a diversified immunogenetic background of the host (even including phylogenetically unrelated vertebrate species!). This is in sharp contrast to immune responses that are naturally induced by infection, immune-mediated or oncologic disease or which are elicited by contemporary vaccines, the efficacy of which is ‘restricted’ by antigenic variability of the pathogen and/ or the host’s genetic background (i.e., due to its MHC haplotypes).



Value proposition

· Truly universal vaccines, as they override both immunogenetic host polymorphism and Ag variation of the pathogen. Thus, a single vaccine can protect against a wide range of pathogens across several vertebrate host species, enabling use in both human and animal vaccines.

· Capable of countering immune escape strategies that pathogens deploy to adapt to their natural host.

· Safe vaccines, as their targeting of immune-subversive, pathogen-associated motifs relies on immune mechanisms naturally protective of ‘self’ and do not induce immune inflammatory cytokines.

· Inducing immune responses that do not involve foreign-centred, Ag-specific, or MHC-restricted immune effector or helper cells, and do not interfere with (passively or actively acquired) pre-existing immunity.

· While targeting cell surface-expressed Ags, NK cell-based vaccines offer both prophylactic and therapeutic potential.

· Rapid onset (relying on NK cells) and prolonged protection (memory) by vaccine-mediated immunity.

· No need for adjuvants, as the putative mechanism of action does not rely on innate immune signalling cascades that upregulate MHC or co-stimulatory molecules.

· An enhanced type hypersensitivity reaction (EHR) can be triggered by intradermal post-immunization inoculation of relevant cell surface-expressed patterns of pathogen-derived self-mimicking motifs. A positive EHR is NK cell-mediated and may serve as a correlate of protection (CoP).

· The vaccine constructs are well-characterized; their chemical synthesis in high quantities and with high purity is fast, straightforward, and highly cost-effective.

· Due to the highly conserved nature of the vaccine constructs, demonstration of vaccine-mediated immune protection in infectious challenge trials using an animal model that is naturally susceptible to the challenge pathogen is thought to predict immune protection in other susceptible vertebrate species, including humans.

· As our vaccine candidates are not adjuvanted, they can be readily administered by intradermal or mucosal routes (i.e., needle- and pain-free).

Data