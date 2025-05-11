It appears that only a very limited number of newly emerging variants possess a competitive advantage in terms of inter-host transmissibility, and that this trait tends to manifest only when the transmission rate and pace of a previously dominant variant begin to decline (see figure attached below).
However, a high level of inter-host transmissibility is essential for a virus that can no longer efficiently spread through direct contact, as SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with chronic infection tend to exhibit a modified—specifically enhanced—replication pattern and altered tissue tropism, resulting in reduced viral shedding in the upper respiratory tract.
This already implies that only variants capable of effectively evading a broad range of suboptimal adaptive immune responses will ultimately be able to sustain inter-host transmission. Consequently, such variants are likely to exhibit high pathogenicity in individuals who currently rely on such suboptimal immune responses to mitigate the clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
In contrast, in individuals with trained innate immunity—capable of rapidly suppressing or eliminating circulating variants at an early stage of infection—the emergence of such highly immune-evasive variants is unlikely to result in increased viral virulence.
Thanks for reading geert’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This isn't good news for the sick. If you're healthy and can maintain the health of your immune system, you'll likely remain healthy. If you are sick and have a compromised immune system, you'll remain sick. You'll keep being attacked by an immune escape variant attacking other organ systems in your own body. It only stops at death.
Burning question that I've had for years, which is probably nothing. On the walgreens covid page https://www.walgreens.com/healthcare-solutions/covid-19-index , at the bottom right graph, it seems to show 2 types of covid variants taking turns.
The backstory of this graph is that in the beginning of omicron, they had trouble analyzing the omicron variant, it was taking too long to analyze it. So they used some more easy measurement that identifies just an aspect of the virus that omicron had. But then later it turns out, it seems to me, that this aspect identifies 2 types of variants that take turns to rise to dominance.
So then what are the 2 types of covid in the graph? Maybe 1 type focusing more on the spike, the other type focusing more on non spike mutations? I don't know. Or maybe it could just be nothing of any signficance whatsoever.
But it is so crappy not to get the answer for years!