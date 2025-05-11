It appears that only a very limited number of newly emerging variants possess a competitive advantage in terms of inter-host transmissibility, and that this trait tends to manifest only when the transmission rate and pace of a previously dominant variant begin to decline (see figure attached below).

However, a high level of inter-host transmissibility is essential for a virus that can no longer efficiently spread through direct contact, as SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with chronic infection tend to exhibit a modified—specifically enhanced—replication pattern and altered tissue tropism, resulting in reduced viral shedding in the upper respiratory tract.

This already implies that only variants capable of effectively evading a broad range of suboptimal adaptive immune responses will ultimately be able to sustain inter-host transmission. Consequently, such variants are likely to exhibit high pathogenicity in individuals who currently rely on such suboptimal immune responses to mitigate the clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In contrast, in individuals with trained innate immunity—capable of rapidly suppressing or eliminating circulating variants at an early stage of infection—the emergence of such highly immune-evasive variants is unlikely to result in increased viral virulence.