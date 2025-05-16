Have a look at this: https://www.who.int/news/item/15-05-2025-statement-on-the-antigen-composition-of-covid-19-vaccines

Can you imagine the recklessness of this organization?

While it has long been acknowledged that neutralizing antibodies no longer serve as a correlate of protection—given that multiple other immunological components are now known to contribute to the (suboptimal!) immune protection in highly COVID-19–vaccinated populations—they still persist in promoting vaccination with both old and new versions of the spike protein! That other immune mechanisms—less variant-specific and largely elicited by non-spike viral proteins—might play a crucial role is simply ignored!

Despite admitting that they lack even basic immunogenicity or efficacy data for the various COVID-19 vaccine formulations against the currently circulating variants, and despite conceding that they are essentially flying blind when it comes to the ongoing evolutionary dynamics and public health impact of these variants—and further acknowledging massive gaps in the reporting of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths—they continue to issue initiatives and recommendations that make neither logical nor scientific sense! They all inevitably boil down to yet another strong recommendation for continued vaccination—even though the illustrious head of the WHO recently claimed that the organization never really pushed for mass COVID-19 vaccination!

Meanwhile, they attempt to placate the public with a range of hollow initiatives that cost a fortune but do nothing to address the deepening consequences of a pandemic that, in highly C-19 vaccinated countries, has by now morphed into a chronic immune escape crisis!

A telling example of how they squander resources while trying to maintain public trust lies in their noble-sounding yet utterly useless claim that they will “closely monitor the genetic and antigenic evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants through strengthened epidemiological and virological surveillance, and immunological and clinical evaluation of the performance of COVID-19 vaccines against circulating variants.”

As for my conclusion: it is clear that this organization and its advisors are merely concealing their ignorance and incompetence behind layers of bureaucratic jargon and assumptions that are neither reasonable nor grounded in scientific insight.