Here come the new WHO recommendations for C-19 vaccines. OMG! HELP!
Have a look at this: https://www.who.int/news/item/15-05-2025-statement-on-the-antigen-composition-of-covid-19-vaccines
17 hrs ago
•
geert vanden bossche
79
12
"Multi enim sunt vocati, pauci vero electi" ("Many are called, but few are chosen").
It appears that only a very limited number of newly emerging variants possess a competitive advantage in terms of inter-host transmissibility, and that…
May 11
•
geert vanden bossche
42
7
Vaccines Enabling the Badly Needed Paradigm Shift in Vaccinology
I am responding here to the request from several followers to comment on the NIH's new initiative called 'Generation Gold Standard…
May 4
•
geert vanden bossche
77
11
Will long COVID and the many other C-19 vaccine-associated diseases ultimately settle the outcome of the pandemic—thereby averting the wave…
Due to the large-scale dysregulation of adaptive immunity caused by Covid-19 (C-19) vaccination, a substantial proportion of highly C-19 vaccinated…
May 1
•
geert vanden bossche
118
80
January 2024
Notification: I am cancelling my personal substack account to only use the VSS substack account
dear followers, dear friends,
Jan 25, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
160
10
What happens if a pandemic involving a virus naturally causing acute self limiting infection fails to generate herd immunity?
Please find below the link to the video as well as the slides of my presentation:
Jan 21, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
65
34
Don't bother any longer about infection- or vaccine-induced immunity as Omicron is now telling the vagus nerve it wants to bring an end to…
Please, find below my rebuttal to Mikolaj Raszek's latest video (Jan 16th, 2024): Vagus nerve thrills: 4 exciting insights including challenging Dr.
Jan 17, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
65
36
Failure to study the adaptive immune dynamics following mass Covid-19 vaccination leads scientists to point to immunocompromised patients as…
A recent article in SALON (https://www.salon.com/2024/01/12/more-severe-disease-symptoms/) cites two publications where researchers report their…
Jan 16, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
45
72
A small victory for science, the truth and....myself...
Finally, some other 'serious' people are starting to take GVB seriously!
Jan 10, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
115
46
Scientists raise false hope for countering the ongoing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants
The conclusions drawn from scientists' molecular stamp collection exercises create false expectations for addressing the continuous emergence of…
Jan 8, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
47
8
Sometimes, I wish those who advocate for Covid-19 mass vaccination had studied veterinary medicine....
Further to the recent article on avian Flu outbreaks in France (https://afludiary.blogspot.com/2024/01/france-reports-avian-flu-outbreak-in.html), I've…
Jan 5, 2024
•
geert vanden bossche
82
21
December 2023
Misinterpretation of serological data from updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters conveys misleading public health message
0 0 comment
Dec 30, 2023
•
geert vanden bossche
40
29
