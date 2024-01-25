geert’s Substack

Here come the new WHO recommendations for C-19 vaccines. OMG! HELP!
Have a look at this: https://www.who.int/news/item/15-05-2025-statement-on-the-antigen-composition-of-covid-19-vaccines
  
geert vanden bossche
"Multi enim sunt vocati, pauci vero electi" ("Many are called, but few are chosen").
It appears that only a very limited number of newly emerging variants possess a competitive advantage in terms of inter-host transmissibility, and that…
  
geert vanden bossche
Vaccines Enabling the Badly Needed Paradigm Shift in Vaccinology
I am responding here to the request from several followers to comment on the NIH's new initiative called 'Generation Gold Standard…
  
geert vanden bossche
Will long COVID and the many other C-19 vaccine-associated diseases ultimately settle the outcome of the pandemic—thereby averting the wave…
Due to the large-scale dysregulation of adaptive immunity caused by Covid-19 (C-19) vaccination, a substantial proportion of highly C-19 vaccinated…
  
geert vanden bossche
Notification: I am cancelling my personal substack account to only use the VSS substack account
dear followers, dear friends,
  
geert vanden bossche
What happens if a pandemic involving a virus naturally causing acute self limiting infection fails to generate herd immunity?
Please find below the link to the video as well as the slides of my presentation:
  
geert vanden bossche
Don't bother any longer about infection- or vaccine-induced immunity as Omicron is now telling the vagus nerve it wants to bring an end to…
Please, find below my rebuttal to Mikolaj Raszek’s latest video (Jan 16th, 2024): Vagus nerve thrills: 4 exciting insights including challenging Dr.
  
geert vanden bossche
Failure to study the adaptive immune dynamics following mass Covid-19 vaccination leads scientists to point to immunocompromised patients as…
A recent article in SALON (https://www.salon.com/2024/01/12/more-severe-disease-symptoms/) cites two publications where researchers report their…
  
geert vanden bossche
A small victory for science, the truth and....myself...
Finally, some other 'serious' people are starting to take GVB seriously!
  
geert vanden bossche
Scientists raise false hope for countering the ongoing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants
The conclusions drawn from scientists' molecular stamp collection exercises create false expectations for addressing the continuous emergence of…
  
geert vanden bossche
Sometimes, I wish those who advocate for Covid-19 mass vaccination had studied veterinary medicine....
Further to the recent article on avian Flu outbreaks in France (https://afludiary.blogspot.com/2024/01/france-reports-avian-flu-outbreak-in.html), I've…
  
geert vanden bossche
